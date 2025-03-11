Tatum (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

After sitting out Monday's game against Utah, Tatum continues to nurse right knee tendinopathy ahead of Wednesday's showdown. Jaylen Brown (knee) is expected to play against Oklahoma City, and he would see a boost in usage along with Derrick White if Tatum is unable to suit up. Sam Hauser could be in line for another spot start as well.