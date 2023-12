Tatum (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Tatum played through a questionable tag on Thursday versus the Pistons, finishing with 31 points (11-31 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and five steals across 43 minutes of a 128-122 overtime win. Tatum said after the game that his ankle is still a little swollen, but he'll wait and see how it feels Friday before a decision is made on his status.