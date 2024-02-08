Tatum (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

We should get another update on Tatum following Friday's shootaround, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him skip a game against the 9-41 Wizards. If Tatum is forced to the sidelines, that would open up some minutes for Sam Hauser and Oshae Brissett.