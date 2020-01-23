Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable for Friday
Tatum (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Tatum strained his right groin during the third quarter of Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies and ultimately didn't return, finishing the night with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 26 minutes. The Celtics should provide an update regarding his status following Friday morning's shootaround.
