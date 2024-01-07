Tatum is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers due to left ankle sprain injury management, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Tatum has appeared in the Celtics' last four matchups, averaging 30.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. However, he continues to tend to an ankle injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be available Monday. If he sits, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis (eye) and Sam Hauser (shoulder) could see additional playing time.