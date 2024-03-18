Tatum (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum continues to deal with a right ankle impingement, but he's been able to play through the issue recently. He's topped 25 points in five consecutive appearances, averaging 29.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 34.4 minutes per game.