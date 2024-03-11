Tatum (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game at Portland, Celtics insider Marc D'Amico reports.

The Celtics are listing several regulars as questionable Monday, so it looks as though they could use the front end of a back-to-back as an opportunity to build in some rest for their stars. Tatum was also listed as questionable with the same injury for Saturday's win over Phoenix, which he finished with 29 points, 10 boards, seven assists, one steal and five threes in 42 minutes.