Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable for Monday
Tatum will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Clippers due to right shoulder soreness, Steven Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.
Tatum was held to just six points Saturday against the Lakers, so it's possible his shoulder issue was a factor. The Celtics will likely get a better idea on his availability following Monday morning's shootaround.
