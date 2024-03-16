Tatum (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Wizards, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The Celtics are in cruise control at the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference, so they could err on the side of caution with injuries. Jaylen Brown (ankle) is also questionable, while Derrick White (hand) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) have already been ruled out. Guys like Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard could be pushed into larger roles as a result.