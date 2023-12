Tatum is questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit due to left ankle injury management, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum has appeared in Boston's last two matchups, but his status is up in the air for the first half of a back-to-back set. Since the Pistons have lost 27 consecutive games, the Celtics could choose to exercise caution with Tatum, which would likely lead to additional run for Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.