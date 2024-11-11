Tatum is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to a left ankle sprain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum rolled his ankle on what could've been a Flagrant 1 on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Sunday's win over Milwaukee, but the former didn't miss any time and finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes. When Jaylen Brown missed a four-game stretch earlier this season, Boston filled his absence with numerous bodies, including Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Neemias Queta and Jordan Walsh. Look for more of the same if Tatum misses his first game of the season Tuesday.