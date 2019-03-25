Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable for Tuesday
Tatum (back) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Tatum was held out of Sunday's matchup with San Antonio due to a back contusion, and his status for Tuesday remains up in the air. Expect more clarity on his availability following morning shootaround. Gordon Hayward figures to start at small forward if Tatum is ultimately ruled out.
