Tatum is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to right patella tendinopathy.
Tatum has yet to miss a game this season, but he's been a regular on the injury report recently. Jrue Holiday (knee) is also questionable, but the Celtics will get Sam Hauser (personal), Al Horford (toe) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) back in action Wednesday.
