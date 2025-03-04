Tatum (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
After nearly recording a triple-double in Sunday's win against the Nuggets, Tatum is in danger of missing Wednesday's game against Portland. The superstar forward has been having another incredible season for Boston, but if he cannot play against the Trail Blazers, the team will likely have to turn to Sam Hauser to help pick up the slack.
