Tatum is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to a left hip contusion, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tatum struggled during Tuesday's loss to the Sixers, posting just 19 points (7-20 FG). It appears he suffered a hip injury during the contest, but his status for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set likely will come down to a game-time decision. Fantasy managers are encouraged to check back in ahead of Wednesday's 7:30 p.m. ET opening tipoff for clarity on Tatum's availability.