Tatum is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets due to a non-COVID illness, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Tatum had an off night Wednesday against the 76ers, converting just five of his 15 field-goal attempts, but he still flirted with a triple-double by posting 12 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, a steal and a block in 37 minutes. It's not yet clear whether his illness will prevent him from suiting up against Charlotte, but Sam Hauser and Grant Williams would be candidates for increased roles if Tatum is sidelined.