Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable Saturday

Tatum is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

With Al Horford (rest) and Kyrie Irving (rest) already sidelined Saturday, Tatum would be in line for heavier usage than usual should he ultimately suit up. However, and update on his status is unlikely to come until closer to tip-off. Jaylen Brown and Gordon Heyward would be in line for bigger roles if he sits out.