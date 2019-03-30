Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable Saturday
Tatum is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
With Al Horford (rest) and Kyrie Irving (rest) already sidelined Saturday, Tatum would be in line for heavier usage than usual should he ultimately suit up. However, and update on his status is unlikely to come until closer to tip-off. Jaylen Brown and Gordon Heyward would be in line for bigger roles if he sits out.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.