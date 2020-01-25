Play

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable Sunday

Tatum (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tatum sat out Friday's win over the Magic due to a strained right groin, but he could make his return Sunday. More information may arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround.

