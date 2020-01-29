Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable Thursday
Tatum (groin) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against Golden State, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
Tatum has missed the last three contests while dealing with a lingering groin strain, though it's reported that the Duke product is close to returning to action. If Tatum is ultimately deemed unavailable, however for a fourth straight game Thursday, Marcus Smart will presumably garner his fifth consecutive start versus the Warriors.
