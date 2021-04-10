Tatum is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a non-COVID illness.
Tatum played 41 minutes and scored a career-high 53 points during Friday's overtime win over the Timberwolves. However, he's feeling sick afterward. If he's unable to play Sunday, more minutes would be available for Semi Ojeleye, Grant Williams and Moritz Wagner.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores career-high 53 points•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 22 points in 28 minutes•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Goes for 25 in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Goes off for 34 points, nine boards•