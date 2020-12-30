Tatum is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a sprained left thumb.

Tatum has emerged from Tuesday's win over the Pacers with a sprained thumb after posting 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 40 minutes. If he sits Wednesday, more usage would funnel to Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. Semi Ojeleye and Grant Williams could see more time on the court as well.