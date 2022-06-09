Tatum produced 26 points (9-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 win over Golden State in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 27 points in the contest, but Tatum was right behind him with 26 points and paced the team with nine dimes. He is averaging 8.3 assists in the series after posting just 4.4 dimes per contest during the regular season. Tatum has supplemented his passing numbers with 22.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 three-pointers through the first three games of the Finals.