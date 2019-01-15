Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Racks up 34 points in loss
Tatum amassed 34 points (12-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 35 minutes Monday against Brooklyn.
Tatum scored a season-high 34 points although the Celtics were unable to prevail against the Nets. The second-year forward hasn't progressed as quickly as many had hoped, and has regressed as a shooter in his sophomore season. That said, he's competing with several other players to get touches, and won't likely be a high volume playmaker even if his percentages kick up in the second half of the season.
