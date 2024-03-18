Tatum posted 30 points (8-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block over 27 minutes in Sunday's 130-104 win over Washington.

Tatum entered Sunday's contest questionable with an ankle injury but took the court while connecting on a half-dozen threes and tallying a team-high-tying point total along with a half-dozen rebounds and assists in a well-rounded performance. Tatum, who also swiped a team-high trio of steals, has connected on six or more threes in six games this season while notching his second game with 30 or more points over the last three contests.