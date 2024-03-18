Tatum posted 30 points (8-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block over 27 minutes in Sunday's 130-104 win over Washington.

Tatum entered Sunday's contest questionable with an ankle injury but took the court while connecting on a half-dozen threes and tallying a team-high-tying point total along with a half-dozen rebounds and assists in a well-rounded performance. Tatum, who also swiped a team-high three steals, has connected on six or more threes in six games this season. Sunday marked his second game with 30 or more points over the last three contests.