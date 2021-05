Tatum (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's play-in game versus Washington.

The 23-year-old sat out the final game of the regular season with Boston's play-in spot solidified, and he'll be good to go for Tuesday's matchup. Tatum averaged 25.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over 35.4 minutes in his past five games.