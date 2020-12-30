Tatum (thumb) is available for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
The 22-year-old was considered questionable with a sprained left thumb, but the injury won't prevent him from taking the court Wednesday. Tatum suffered the injury during Tuesday's win over Indiana, and he won't face any minutes restriction despite the quick turnaround, per Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston.
