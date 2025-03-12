Tatum (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Tatum has been dealing with right knee tendinopathy, but after sitting Monday's game against the Jazz, he's ready to play here and should handle his regular workload. The star forward is averaging 27.9 points per game since the All-Star break and has reached the 35-point plateau in three of his last four contests.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable against Thunder•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable for Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Shines with 40/12 double-double•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Carries Boston to blowout victory•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will play vs. Philadelphia•