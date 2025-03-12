Tatum (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Tatum has been dealing with right knee tendinopathy, but after sitting Monday's game against the Jazz, he's ready to play here and should handle his regular workload. The star forward is averaging 27.9 points per game since the All-Star break and has reached the 35-point plateau in three of his last four contests.