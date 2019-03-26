Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ready to roll
Tatum (back) has been cleared to play Tuesday against Cleveland, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Tatum has been given the green light to play in Cleveland. After a brief one-game absence due to a bruised back, he'll rejoin the first unit and take on his typical workload. The Duke product dropped 25 points in Boston's last matchup with the Cavs.
