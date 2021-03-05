Tatum recorded 27 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals Thursday in a 132-125 win versus Toronto.

Tatum now owns five double-doubles this season. A relatively low number of shots was redeemed with 27 points and Tatum's first game since Jan. 30 during which he shot 60 percent or above. The 12 boards were also untypical, as they certified his season high in said category. Tatum is on pace to finish with career-best averages of 24.9 points and 7.1 rebounds across 31 games for Boston this season.