Tatum closed with 30 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 13-14 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 126-97 victory over Utah.

In spite of playing just 25 minutes in a blowout win, Tatum managed to lead all scorers Friday thanks to his 13 free throw makes. It's the third time he's in his last five appearances that he's reached the 30-point mark and the 14th time this season. Tatum is averaging 26.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steal over 35.5 minutes per game over his last 10 games.