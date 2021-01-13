Tatum, who was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 on two occasions last weekend, isn't experiencing any symptoms of the virus since beginning a self-quarantine, Tom Westerholm of Boston.com reports.

Since his initial positive test came last Friday, Tatum will be required to quarantine for at least 10 days, and he won't be allowed to exercise while in isolation. If he remains negative and asymptomatic once the 10-day period concludes, Tatum would then have to complete three days of monitored exercising before receiving clearance to rejoin the Celtics, so his absence is expected to be closer to two weeks in length. With that timeline in mind, the Celtics' Jan. 22 game in Philadelphia looks to be the earliest potential date for Tatum's return.