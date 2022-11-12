Tatum supplied 34 points (11-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes during Friday's 131-112 victory over Denver.

Tatum has been locked in on the offensive end of late, and he continues to provide value for fantasy managers in rebounds and assists. He's also recorded a steal in six of his last eight games, though he failed to do so Friday evening. Tatum should face a favorable matchup Saturday in Detroit and has found success in the second half of back-to-backs so far this season, finishing with 40 points Oct. 22 against Orlando and 26 points Nov. 5 against the Knicks.