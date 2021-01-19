Tatum (COVID-19) won't join the Celtics in Philadelphia for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Tatum still remains away from the team while he waits to clear all health-related protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. HIs 10-to-14-day quarantine is set to come to an end before the end of the week, prompting Stevens to say that it was "to be determined" if Tatum would be able to play Friday's rematch with the Sixers, which will also be in Philadelphia, per Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com. While Tatum has missed the previous two contests, Grant Williams has picked up a pair of starts at power forward.