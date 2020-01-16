Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Removed from injury report

Tatum (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Tatum is good to go for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set after being withheld from Wednesday's game against the Pistons for precautionary reasons related to knee soreness. Across seven games in January, Tatum is averaging 21.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block in 33.0 minutes.