Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Removed from injury report
Tatum (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Tatum is good to go for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set after being withheld from Wednesday's game against the Pistons for precautionary reasons related to knee soreness. Across seven games in January, Tatum is averaging 21.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block in 33.0 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...