Tatum won't play during Tuesday's final scrimmage against the Rockets, Tom Westerholm of The Springfield Republican reports.
Tatum will be rested before the Celtics' first seeding game Friday against the Bucks. Also resting are Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter.
