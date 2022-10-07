Tatum won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Hornets due to rest, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Jaylen Brown is the only member of the first unit getting minutes Friday. After the matchup, the Celtics have a whole week until their next exhibition.
