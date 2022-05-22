Tatum (shoulder) has returned to Saturday's Game 3 against the Heat, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Tatum appeared to suffer a shoulder injury after being stripped by Victor Oladipo late in the fourth quarter, but the All-Star forward quickly returned to the contest after a brief stint in the locker room.
