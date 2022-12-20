Tatum (personal) participated in Tuesday's practice, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.
Tatum wasn't with the team for Sunday's loss to Orlando due to personal reasons, but his presence at Tuesday's practice suggests he'll be back in the mix Wednesday against the Pacers. However, Boston's injury report, which should be released sometime Tuesday, should shed more light on Tatum's availability moving forward.
