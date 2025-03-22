Tatum posted 26 points (11-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-99 victory over the Jazz.

Tatum was back in action after missing Tuesday's game due to a lingering knee injury. While the All-Starr struggled with his shot during the victory, he was able to record solid contributions in secondary categories to pad his totals. Tatum missed three of his last 10 games to manage the injury, so fantasy managers who depend on his production will need to monitor his status for back-to-back games.