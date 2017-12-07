Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Rock solid in win
Tatum provided 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 97-90 home win over the Mavericks.
Wednesday night was Tatum's second double-double of his rookie season. With both Jaylen Brown (eye) and Marcus Morris (knee) missing the game, Boston needed yet another stellar performance from the Duke product to continue their four game winning streak. The reliable Tatum has now scored in double digits through 14 straight contests, shooting 51.5 percent and hitting 1.6 threes per game during the streak. Tatum and his Boston mates now hit the road for a Friday match-up in San Antonio, kicking-off a three game road trip.
