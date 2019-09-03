Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Rolls ankle in Team USA win

Tatum was helped off the court late in Team USA's win over Turkey on Tuesday after rolling his left ankle, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.

Tatum rolled the ankle after running the floor in transition and required the assistance of two teammates to leave the floor. Visually, it looked to be a fairly typical ankle sprain, but more information should be available after Team USA's medical staff can fully evaluate the Celtics forward. Consider Tatum day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with Japan.