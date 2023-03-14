Tatum recorded 22 points (8-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Monday's 111-109 loss to the Rockets.

Tatum struggled a bit from the field Monday night but still managed to get to 22 points. On a positive note, he continues to dish out some impressive assist numbers lately. On the season, the superstar forward is averaging 4.8 dimes per game, but he's recorded six or more in 11 of his last 15 contests.