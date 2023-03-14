Tatum recorded 22 points (8-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Monday's 111-109 loss to the Rockets.
Tatum struggled a bit from the field Monday night but still managed to get to 22 points. On a positive note, he continues to dish out some impressive assist numbers lately. On the season, the superstar forward is averaging 4.8 dimes per game, but he's recorded six or more in 11 of his last 15 contests.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Posts big double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leading scorer in return•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Off injury report for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ruled out with knee contusion•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 40 in 2OT loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Sniffs triple-double in win•