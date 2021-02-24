Tatum finished with 28 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Mavericks.

Tatum might have ended as the Celtics' second-best scorer behind Jaylen Brown, but he endured a tough night shooting-wise and made just three of his 10 three-point attempts. He compensated those shooting woes with a strong performance across the board and still reached the 25-point mark for the fourth straight contest, so those struggles from deep shouldn't represent more than an off day for the All-Star forward.