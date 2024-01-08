Tatum (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Indiana, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Tatum is dealing with a lingering left ankle issue and the Celtics will hold him out Monday. Boston has a back-to-back set coming up on Wednesday versus Minnesota and Thursday against the Bucks, and it remains to be seen how involved Tatum will be for those. Sam Hauser (shoulder) is also out for Monday, but Kristaps Porzingis (eye) will be available. With Tatum out, the Celtics could look to Payton Pritchard and Oshae Brissett to pick up some minutes.