Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ruled out Monday
Tatum (shoulder) will not play Monday against the Clippers, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
A sore shoulder limited Tatum to just six points in 27 minutes against the Lakers on Saturday, and the Celtics will play it safe and hold him out Monday as they finish up a road trip. With two days off before Thursday's home matchup with the Kings, Tatum should have a good chance to return to the lineup later in the week.
More News
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Questionable for Monday•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Underwhelms in Saturday's win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads team with 24 points in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Five steals in win•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 14 in loss•
-
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...