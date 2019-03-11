Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ruled out Monday

Tatum (shoulder) will not play Monday against the Clippers, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.

A sore shoulder limited Tatum to just six points in 27 minutes against the Lakers on Saturday, and the Celtics will play it safe and hold him out Monday as they finish up a road trip. With two days off before Thursday's home matchup with the Kings, Tatum should have a good chance to return to the lineup later in the week.