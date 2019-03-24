Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ruled out Sunday

Tatum (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

As expected, Tatum will not be available for Sunday's outing after suffering a bruised lower back in Saturday's loss to Charlotte. Look for Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward to both see extended action in Tatum's absence.

