Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ruled out Wednesday
Tatum (knee) is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
According to coach Brad Stevens, Tatum has a little tendinitis and the team is opting to be cautious. Considering he was originally listed as probable, it would be surprising if this ends up being a long-term absence for Tatum. In his absence, Marcus Smart may play a bigger role in the offense, while Grant Williams could see some extra minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...