Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Ruled out Wednesday

Tatum (knee) is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

According to coach Brad Stevens, Tatum has a little tendinitis and the team is opting to be cautious. Considering he was originally listed as probable, it would be surprising if this ends up being a long-term absence for Tatum. In his absence, Marcus Smart may play a bigger role in the offense, while Grant Williams could see some extra minutes.