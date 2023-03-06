Tatum (left knee contusion) will not play Monday vs. Cleveland.
This is the second leg of a back-to-back set and Tatum played a whopping 49 minutes Sunday night, so this is likely maintenance related. Al Horford and Robert Williams are both out as well, meaning we will likely see a lot of smaller lineups. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart will see heavy usage Monday, and Grant Williams becomes a very intriguing streaming option.
