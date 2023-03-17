Tatum (hip) said he'll play Friday against the Trail Blazers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Tatum was questionable for Friday's matchup due to a bruised left hip, but he'll be able to suit up against Portland. The 25-year-old has posted double-doubles in two of his last three appearances and has averaged 26.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 37.7 minutes per game during that time.